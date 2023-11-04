The No. 13 LSU Tigers (6-2) and the 13th-ranked run offense will play the No. 8 Alabama Crimson Tide (7-1) and the 22nd-ranked run defense on Saturday, November 4, 2023. The Crimson Tide are favored by 3 points in the game. The point total for the contest is set at 61.5.

Alabama has the 81st-ranked offense this year (366.6 yards per game), and has been even more effective defensively, ranking 17th-best with only 306.4 yards allowed per game. LSU's defense ranks 91st in the FBS with 395 total yards given up per contest, but it has been led by its offense, which ranks best by compiling 553 total yards per game.

LSU vs. Alabama Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Game Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET Location: Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Tuscaloosa, Alabama Venue: Bryant-Denny Stadium

Bryant-Denny Stadium TV Channel: CBS

Alabama vs LSU Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Alabama -3 -115 -105 61.5 -110 -110 -165 +135

LSU Recent Performance

Offensively, the Tigers are struggling right now -- in their past three games, they are gaining only 555.3 yards per game (ninth-worst in college football). Defensively, they are allowing 337.7 (51st-ranked).

In their past three games, the Tigers are scoring 53 points per game (best in college football), and giving up 19 (52nd).

LSU is 17th-best in the nation in passing yards during its past three games (317.7 per game), and 98th in passing yards given up (197).

The Tigers are gaining 237.7 rushing yards per game in their past three games (19th-best in college football), and allowing 140.7 per game (17th-worst).

Over their last three contests, the Tigers have covered the spread each time, and are 3-0 overall.

LSU has gone over the total in each of its past three games.

LSU Betting Records & Stats

LSU is 4-3-0 against the spread this season.

LSU has hit the over in all of its seven games with a set total.

LSU has not played a game this season while listed as the underdog.

LSU has not entered a game this season as a bigger underdog on the moneyline than the +135 odds on them winning this game.

LSU Stats Leaders

Jayden Daniels has been a dual threat for LSU this season. He has 2,574 passing yards (321.8 per game) while completing 73.1% of his passes. He's thrown 25 touchdown passes and three interceptions this season. On the ground, he's compiled 521 yards (65.1 ypg) on 91 carries with five rushing touchdowns.

Logan Diggs has carried the ball 105 times for 611 yards, with six touchdowns.

Malik Nabers' 981 receiving yards (122.6 yards per game) are best on his team. He has 56 catches on 81 targets with nine touchdowns.

Brian Thomas Jr. has caught 42 passes and compiled 732 receiving yards (91.5 per game) with 11 touchdowns.

Kyren Lacy has racked up 309 reciving yards (38.6 ypg) and three touchdowns this season.

Harold Perkins has racked up three sacks to lead the team, while also recording seven TFL, 36 tackles, and one interception.

LSU's top-tackler, Major Burns, has 42 tackles, one TFL, one sack, and one interception this year.

Andre Sam has picked off a team-leading three passes. He also has 40 tackles, one TFL, and three passes defended to his name.

