Our projection model predicts the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns will beat the Arkansas State Red Wolves on Saturday, November 4 at 3:00 PM. For a complete projection on the game at Centennial Bank Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep scrolling.

Louisiana vs. Arkansas State Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Louisiana (-7.5) Toss Up (59.5) Louisiana 35, Arkansas State 25

Week 10 Sun Belt Predictions

Louisiana Betting Info (2023)

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Ragin' Cajuns a 73.3% chance to win.

The Ragin' Cajuns have beaten the spread three times in eight games.

Louisiana is winless against the spread when it is 7.5-point or greater favorites (0-2).

This year, four of the Ragin' Cajuns' eight games have gone over the point total.

The over/under for this game is 59.5 points, 2.5 more than the average point total for Louisiana games this season.

Arkansas State Betting Info (2023)

The implied probability of a win by the Red Wolves based on the moneyline is 30.8%.

The Red Wolves' ATS record is 4-4-0 this year.

Arkansas State has not yet covered the spread as underdogs of 7.5 points or more this year (0-4).

The teams have hit the over in four of the Red Wolves' eight games with a set total.

Arkansas State games this season have averaged a total of 53.9 points, 5.6 less than the point total in this matchup.

Ragin' Cajuns vs. Red Wolves 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Louisiana 32.9 26.9 33.5 25.3 32.3 28.5 Arkansas State 23.0 33.8 23.8 27.0 22.3 40.5

