The Liberty Flames (8-0) and Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (3-6) will battle in a clash of CUSA foes at Williams Stadium in Lynchburg, Virginia. We have the odds and best bets for you below.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

When and Where is Liberty vs. Louisiana Tech?

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Lynchburg, Virginia

Lynchburg, Virginia Venue: Williams Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Liberty 40, Louisiana Tech 15

Liberty 40, Louisiana Tech 15 Liberty has not yet lost a game it played as the moneyline favorite this season, going 7-0.

The Flames have played as a moneyline favorite of -650 or shorter in only one game this season, which they won.

This season, Louisiana Tech has been listed as the underdog in four games and failed to win any of those contests.

This season, the Bulldogs have won one of their three games when they're the underdog by at least +475 on the moneyline.

The Flames have an implied moneyline win probability of 86.7% in this game.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Liberty (-14)



Liberty (-14) Liberty has six wins in seven games versus the spread this season.

The Flames have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 14 points or more.

In nine games played Louisiana Tech has recorded three wins against the spread.

The Bulldogs have covered the spread once this year when underdogs by 14 points or more (in two chances).

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (59)



Under (59) Three of Liberty's games this season have gone over Saturday's total of 59 points.

In the Louisiana Tech's nine games this season, three have finished with more combined scoring than Saturday's total of 59.

Together, the two teams combine for 63.3 points per game, 4.3 points more than the point total of 59 for this matchup.

Splits Tables

Liberty

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 55.5 53.2 57.3 Implied Total AVG 32 32.3 31.8 ATS Record 6-1-0 2-1-0 4-0-0 Over/Under Record 4-3-0 2-1-0 2-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 7-0 3-0 4-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

Louisiana Tech

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 57.1 59.5 54 Implied Total AVG 33.9 34.6 33 ATS Record 3-6-0 1-4-0 2-2-0 Over/Under Record 3-6-0 3-2-0 0-4-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 2-2 1-2 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-4 0-1 0-3

