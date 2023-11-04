The Dallas Stars, including Joe Pavelski, will be on the ice Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Vancouver Canucks. Prop bets for Pavelski are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Joe Pavelski vs. Canucks Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSW

ESPN+ and BSSW Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -139)

0.5 points (Over odds: -139) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +150)

Pavelski Season Stats Insights

In 9 games this season, Pavelski has averaged 16:19 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -2.

In four of nine games this season, Pavelski has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Pavelski has a point in six of nine games this year, with multiple points in three of them.

Pavelski has an assist in five of nine games this year, with multiple assists in one of them.

Pavelski has an implied probability of 58.2% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Pavelski has an implied probability of 40% of going over his assist prop bet.

Pavelski Stats vs. the Canucks

The Canucks have conceded 22 goals in total (just 2.2 per game), the fourth-fewest allowed in the league.

The team has a league-best goal differential at +24.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vancouver 9 Games 3 10 Points 1 4 Goals 0 6 Assists 1

