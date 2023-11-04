Florida vs. Arkansas: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 4
The Florida Gators (5-3) will face off against their SEC-rival, the Arkansas Razorbacks (2-6) in a matchup on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. The spread forecasts an evenly-matched game, with the Gators favored to win by 6 points. An over/under of 49.5 points has been set for the outing.
You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Florida vs. Arkansas matchup in this article.
Florida vs. Arkansas Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Gainesville, Florida
- Venue: Ben Hill Griffin Stadium
Florida vs. Arkansas Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Florida Moneyline
|Arkansas Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Florida (-6)
|49.5
|-225
|+185
|FanDuel
|Florida (-6.5)
|49.5
|-245
|+198
Florida vs. Arkansas Betting Trends
- Florida has won three games against the spread this season, while failing to cover four times.
- The Gators have covered the spread once when favored by 6 points or more this season (in two opportunities).
- Arkansas has compiled a 3-4-0 ATS record so far this season.
- The Razorbacks have covered the spread three times this season (3-1 ATS) when playing as at least 6-point underdogs.
Florida & Arkansas 2023 Futures Odds
|Florida
|To Win the SEC
|+6000
|Bet $100 to win $6000
|Arkansas
|To Win the National Champ.
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
