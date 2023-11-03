Louisiana High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Vernon Parish This Week
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 10:50 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school football is happening this week in Vernon Parish, Louisiana, and info on these games is available below, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Vernon Parish, Louisiana High School Football Games This Week
Rosepine High School at Oakdale High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Oakdale, LA
- Conference: 2A - District 5
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.