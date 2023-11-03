High school football is on the schedule this week in Saint Tammany Parish, Louisiana, and information on these matchups is available in this article, if you're searching for how to stream them.

Saint Tammany Parish, Louisiana High School Football Games This Week

Archbishop Hannan High School at Pearl River High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

7:00 PM CT on November 3 Location: Pearl River, LA

Pearl River, LA How to Stream: Watch Here

Slidell High School at Northshore High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

7:00 PM CT on November 3 Location: Slidell, LA

Slidell, LA Conference: 5A - District 6

5A - District 6 How to Stream: Watch Here

Franklinton High School at Lakeshore High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

7:00 PM CT on November 3 Location: Mandeville, LA

Mandeville, LA How to Stream: Watch Here

Mandeville High School at Covington High School