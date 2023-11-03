Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Rapides Parish Today - November 3
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 6:35 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
There is high school basketball competition in Rapides Parish, Louisiana today, and information on how to stream these games is available below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Rapides Parish, Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Oak Hill High School at Plainview High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Glenmora, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.