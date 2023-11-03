Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Plaquemines Parish Today - November 3
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 6:35 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
High school basketball is on the schedule today in Plaquemines Parish, Louisiana, and information on these games is available here, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Plaquemines Parish, Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Mt. Hermon High School at Phoenix High School
- Game Time: 6:15 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Port Sulphur, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
