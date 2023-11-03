In Ouachita Parish, Louisiana, there are interesting high school football games on the calendar this week. the inside scoop on how to stream them is available here.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Ouachita Parish, Louisiana High School Football Games This Week

Ruston High School at West Monroe High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

7:00 PM CT on November 3 Location: West Monroe, LA

West Monroe, LA Conference: 5A - District 2

5A - District 2 How to Stream: Watch Here

Pineville High School at Ouachita Parish High School