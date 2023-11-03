Louisiana High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Ouachita Parish This Week
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 10:50 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
In Ouachita Parish, Louisiana, there are interesting high school football games on the calendar this week. the inside scoop on how to stream them is available here.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Ouachita Parish, Louisiana High School Football Games This Week
Ruston High School at West Monroe High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: West Monroe, LA
- Conference: 5A - District 2
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Pineville High School at Ouachita Parish High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Monroe, LA
- Conference: 5A - District 2
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.