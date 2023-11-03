The Dallas Mavericks (4-0) will attempt to continue a four-game win streak when they visit the Denver Nuggets (4-1) on Friday, November 3, 2023 at Ball Arena as 6.5-point underdogs. The matchup airs at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN, ALT, and BSSW. The point total for the matchup is set at 227.5.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Mavericks vs. Nuggets Odds & Info

When: Friday, November 3, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, November 3, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado TV: ESPN, ALT, and BSSW

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Nuggets -6.5 227.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Mavericks Betting Records & Stats

Dallas played 41 games last season that ended with a combined score over 227.5 points.

The average total for Mavericks games last season was 228.4 points, 0.9 more than this game's over/under.

The Mavericks went 30-51-0 ATS last year.

Dallas won eight, or 27.6%, of the 29 games it played as underdogs last season.

The Mavericks had a record of 2-6 in games where bookmakers had them as underdogs of at least +195 on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Dallas has a 33.9% chance to win.

Looking for NBA tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Mavericks vs Nuggets Additional Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Additional Mavericks Insights & Trends

The Mavericks' winning percentage against the spread at home was .317 (13-28-0) last year. Away, it was .415 (17-23-0).

Looking at the over/under, Dallas' games went over 25 of 41 times at home (61%) last year, and 19 of 41 on the road (46.3%).

The Mavericks put up 114.2 points per game last season, only 1.7 more points than the 112.5 the Nuggets allowed.

Dallas went 22-20 versus the spread and 26-16 overall when scoring more than 112.5 points last season.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Mavericks vs. Nuggets Point Insights (Last Season)

Mavericks Nuggets 114.2 Points Scored (PG) 115.8 16 NBA Rank (PPG) 12 22-20 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 33-15 26-16 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 42-6 114.1 Points Allowed (PG) 112.5 16 NBA Rank (PAPG) 8 22-27 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 36-11 29-20 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 40-7

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.