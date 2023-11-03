Mavericks vs. Nuggets: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 3
The Dallas Mavericks (4-0), on Friday, November 3, 2023 at Ball Arena, will attempt to extend a four-game winning stretch when visiting the Denver Nuggets (4-1). This contest is at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN, ALT, and BSSW.
You can check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Mavericks vs. Nuggets matchup in this article.
Mavericks vs. Nuggets Game Info
- Date: Friday, November 3, 2023
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN, ALT, and BSSW
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- Venue: Ball Arena
Mavericks vs. Nuggets Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Nuggets Moneyline
|Mavericks Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Nuggets (-7.5)
|227.5
|-300
|+230
|FanDuel
|Nuggets (-6.5)
|226.5
|-260
|+220
Mavericks vs Nuggets Additional Info
Mavericks vs. Nuggets Betting Trends
- The Nuggets' +273 scoring differential last season (outscoring opponents by 3.3 points per game) was a result of putting up 115.8 points per game (12th in NBA) while allowing 112.5 per contest (eighth in league).
- The Mavericks averaged 114.2 points per game last season (16th in the league) while giving up 114.1 per contest (16th in the NBA). They had a +6 scoring differential overall.
- The teams combined to score 230 points per game last season, 2.5 more points than this matchup's total.
- Combined, these teams surrendered 226.6 points per contest last year, 0.9 fewer points than the total for this game.
- Denver won 45 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 37 times.
- Dallas went 30-51-0 ATS last season.
Mavericks and Nuggets NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Mavericks
|+2500
|+1200
|-
|Nuggets
|+500
|+275
|-
