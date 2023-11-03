Louisiana High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Livingston Parish This Week
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 10:53 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Mark your calendars for the high school football action happening in Livingston Parish, Louisiana this week. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep reading.
Livingston Parish, Louisiana High School Football Games This Week
St. Amant High School at Live Oak High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Denham Springs, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Springfield High School at St. Thomas Aquinas High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Hammond, LA
- Conference: 2A - District 10
- How to Stream: Watch Here
