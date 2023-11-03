Josh Green will take the court for the Dallas Mavericks on Friday at 10:00 PM ET, against the Denver Nuggets.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Green, in his previous game (November 1 win against the Bulls), produced three points.

In this article we will break down Green's prop bets, using stats to help you make good predictions.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Josh Green Prop Bets vs. the Nuggets

Points Prop: Over 6.5 (-106)

Looking to bet on one or more of Green's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Nuggets 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Conceding 112.5 points per game last year made the Nuggets the eighth-ranked squad in the league on defense.

In terms of rebounds, the Nuggets were No. 1 in the NBA last year, allowing 40.8 per game.

Looking at assists, the Nuggets gave up 25.7 per game last year, ranking them 15th in the league.

Giving up 11.4 made three-pointers per game last season, the Nuggets were third in the league in that category.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Josh Green vs. the Nuggets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/15/2023 29 6 2 0 2 0 0 12/6/2022 17 2 2 0 0 0 0 11/20/2022 30 23 2 0 6 0 0 11/18/2022 18 5 1 3 0 0 0

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.