Louisiana High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in East Baton Rouge Parish This Week
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 10:50 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Is there high school football on the agenda this week in East Baton Rouge Parish, Louisiana? Of course there is. To ensure you don't miss a snap, we offer specifics on how to watch the games in the article below.
East Baton Rouge Parish, Louisiana High School Football Games This Week
Scotlandville High School at Woodlawn High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Baton Rouge, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
