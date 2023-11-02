Louisiana High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Rapides Parish This Week
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 10:52 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
This week, there's high school football on the schedule in Rapides Parish, Louisiana. To know how to stream the games, we have you covered below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Rapides Parish, Louisiana High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Tioga High School at Grant High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2
- Location: Dry Prong, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
St Mary Catholic School at Northwood High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2
- Location: Lena, LA
- Conference: 1A - District 3
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Franklin Parish High School at Peabody Magnet High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Alexandria, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bolton High School at Caldwell Parish High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Columbia, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Pineville High School at Ouachita Parish High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Monroe, LA
- Conference: 5A - District 2
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.