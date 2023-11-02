On Thursday, November 2, 2023, the New Orleans Pelicans (1-0) play the Detroit Pistons (0-1) at 8:00 PM ET on BSNO and BSDET.

Pelicans vs. Pistons Game Information

Pelicans Players to Watch

Per game, CJ McCollum provided points, 4.4 boards and 5.7 assists last season. He also delivered 0.9 steals and 0.5 blocks.

Jonas Valanciunas posted 14.1 points, 10.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game last season. He also put up 0.3 steals and 0.7 blocks.

Brandon Ingram's stats last season included 24.7 points, 5.5 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game. He drained 48.4% of his shots from the floor and 39.0% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.4 triples.

Herbert Jones recorded 9.8 points, 4.1 boards and 2.5 assists. He made 46.9% of his shots from the floor.

Zion Williamson's stats last season included 26.0 points, 7.0 rebounds and 4.6 assists per contest. He drained 60.8% of his shots from the field.

Pistons Players to Watch

Jaden Ivey's numbers last season were 16.3 points, 3.9 boards and 5.2 assists per game, shooting 41.6% from the floor and 34.3% from downtown, with an average of 1.6 made 3-pointers.

Killian Hayes averaged 10.3 points, 6.2 assists and 2.9 rebounds.

Jalen Duren recorded 9.1 points, 8.9 boards and 1.1 assists, shooting 64.8% from the field.

Isaiah Stewart recorded 11.3 points, 8.0 boards and 1.4 assists. At the other end, he pus up 0.4 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

Alec Burks' stats last season were 12.8 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.2 assists per contest, shooting 43.6% from the field and 41.4% from downtown, with an average of 1.9 made treys.

Pelicans vs. Pistons Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Pelicans Pistons 114.4 Points Avg. 110.3 112.5 Points Allowed Avg. 118.5 48.0% Field Goal % 45.4% 36.4% Three Point % 35.1%

