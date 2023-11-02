The New Orleans Pelicans (3-1) square off against the Detroit Pistons (2-3) as 7.5-point favorites on Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on BSNO and BSDET.

Pelicans vs. Pistons Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, November 2, 2023

Thursday, November 2, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: BSNO and BSDET

BSNO and BSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Location: New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana Venue: Smoothie King Center

Pelicans vs. Pistons Score Prediction

Prediction: Pelicans 111 - Pistons 103

Pelicans vs Pistons Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Pelicans vs. Pistons

Pick ATS: Pelicans (- 7.5)

Pelicans (- 7.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Pelicans (-8.3)

Pelicans (-8.3) Pick OU: Under (219.5)



Under (219.5) Computer Predicted Total: 214.0

Pelicans Performance Insights

The Pelicans scored 114.4 points per game and allowed 112.5 last year, making them 15th in the league on offense and eighth defensively.

On the boards, New Orleans was 12th in the NBA in rebounds (43.7 per game) last season. It was fifth-best in rebounds conceded (41.8 per game).

With 25.9 assists per game last year, the Pelicans were 11th in the NBA.

Last season, New Orleans was 22nd in the league in turnovers committed (14 per game) and seventh in turnovers forced (14.3).

Last year, the Pelicans were 23rd in the NBA in 3-point makes (11 per game) and 15th in 3-point percentage (36.4%).

