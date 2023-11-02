Who Will Score a Goal in the NHL Today? - November 1
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 10:18 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
We have four games on the NHL menu Wednesday, and anytime goal-scorer odds for players from around the league are listed in this article.
Today's Top Anytime Goal Odds
Nathan MacKinnon (Avalanche) -120 to score
Avalanche vs. Blues
- Game Time: 9:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 1
- MacKinnon's stats: 4 goals in 8 games
Mikko Rantanen (Avalanche) -115 to score
Avalanche vs. Blues
- Game Time: 9:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 1
- Rantanen's stats: 5 goals in 8 games
Tage Thompson (Sabres) +140 to score
Sabres vs. Flyers
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 1
- Thompson's stats: 4 goals in 9 games
Clayton Keller (Coyotes) +150 to score
Coyotes vs. Ducks
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 1
- Keller's stats: 4 goals in 8 games
Jeff Skinner (Sabres) +155 to score
Sabres vs. Flyers
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 1
- Skinner's stats: 5 goals in 9 games
Jason Robertson (Stars) +165 to score
Stars vs. Flames
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 1
- Robertson's stats: 1 goal in 7 games
Roope Hintz (Stars) +175 to score
Stars vs. Flames
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 1
- Hintz's stats: 3 goals in 6 games
Travis Konecny (Flyers) +175 to score
Flyers vs. Sabres
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 1
- Konecny's stats: 8 goals in 9 games
Jordan Kyrou (Blues) +185 to score
Blues vs. Avalanche
- Game Time: 9:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 1
- Kyrou's stats: 1 goal in 7 games
Cam Atkinson (Flyers) +185 to score
Flyers vs. Sabres
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 1
- Atkinson's stats: 5 goals in 9 games
