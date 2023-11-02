Louisiana High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Natchitoches Parish This Week
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 10:50 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Don't miss the high school fooball games happening in Natchitoches Parish, Louisiana this week. Information on how to stream all of the gridiron action can be located below.
Natchitoches Parish, Louisiana High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
St Mary Catholic School at Northwood High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2
- Location: Lena, LA
- Conference: 1A - District 3
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Natchitoches Central High School at C.E. Byrd High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Haughton, LA
- Conference: 5A - District 1
- How to Stream: Watch Here
