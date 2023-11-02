Louisiana High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Grant Parish This Week
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 10:50 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
If your plans this week include seeing the local high school football games in Grant Parish, Louisiana, then there are some important details you need to know. Find out how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the article below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Grant Parish, Louisiana High School Football Games This Week
Montgomery High School at Logansport High School
- Game Time: 6:50 PM CT on November 2
- Location: Logansport, LA
- Conference: 1A - District 3
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Tioga High School at Grant High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2
- Location: Dry Prong, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
