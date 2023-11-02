Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in East Baton Rouge Parish Today - November 2
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 6:34 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Hoping to catch today's high school basketball games in East Baton Rouge Parish, Louisiana? For all of the specifics on how to watch or stream the action, keep reading.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
East Baton Rouge Parish, Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Madison Preparatory
- Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on November 2
- Location: Baton Rouge, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.