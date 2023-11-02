Support your favorite local high school football team in De Soto Parish, Louisiana this week by tuning in and catching every play. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.

De Soto Parish, Louisiana High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Montgomery High School at Logansport High School

Game Time: 6:50 PM CT on November 2

6:50 PM CT on November 2 Location: Logansport, LA

Logansport, LA Conference: 1A - District 3

1A - District 3 How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

North DeSoto High School at Northwood High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 3

6:30 PM CT on November 3 Location: Shreveport, LA

Shreveport, LA Conference: 4A - District 1

4A - District 1 How to Stream: Watch Here

Red River High School at Mansfield High School