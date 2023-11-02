Want to know how to watch high school football games in Caddo Parish, Louisiana this week? We have you covered here.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Caddo Parish, Louisiana High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Huntington High School at Bossier High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2

7:00 PM CT on November 2 Location: Bossier City, LA

Bossier City, LA How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

North DeSoto High School at Northwood High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 3

6:30 PM CT on November 3 Location: Shreveport, LA

Shreveport, LA Conference: 4A - District 1

4A - District 1 How to Stream: Watch Here

Woodlawn High School at Minden High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

7:00 PM CT on November 3 Location: Minden, LA

Minden, LA Conference: 4A - District 1

4A - District 1 How to Stream: Watch Here

Natchitoches Central High School at C.E. Byrd High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

7:00 PM CT on November 3 Location: Haughton, LA

Haughton, LA Conference: 5A - District 1

5A - District 1 How to Stream: Watch Here

Booker T. Washington High School at Evangel Christian Academy