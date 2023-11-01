Zion Williamson and his New Orleans Pelicans teammates match up versus the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

In his most recent action, a 130-102 loss to the Warriors, Williamson tallied 19 points and two steals.

If you'd like to place a wager on Williamson's props, we break down his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Zion Williamson Prop Bets vs. the Thunder

Points Prop: Over 24.5 (-112)

Over 24.5 (-112) Rebounds Prop: Over 6.5 (-106)

Over 6.5 (-106) Assists Prop: Over 4.5 (+122)

Looking to bet on one or more of Williamson's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Thunder 2022-23 Defensive Insights

On defense the Thunder conceded 116.4 points per game last year, 19th in the league.

The Thunder conceded 46.6 rebounds on average last season, worst in the NBA.

Conceding an average of 25.9 assists last year, the Thunder were the 19th-ranked squad in the NBA.

The Thunder conceded 12.9 made 3-pointers per game last year, 23rd in the NBA in that category.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Zion Williamson vs. the Thunder

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/28/2022 35 23 8 8 0 3 1

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.