A matchup at the Sam Houston Bearkats is up next for the UL Monroe Warhawks (4-3), on Tuesday, December 12 at 7:30 PM ET.

Upcoming UL Monroe games

UL Monroe's next matchup information

Opponent: Sam Houston Bearkats

Sam Houston Bearkats Day/Time: December 12, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

December 12, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Location: Bernard Johnson Coliseum

Bernard Johnson Coliseum Broadcast: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Top UL Monroe players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Tyreke Locure 7 10.6 5.1 3.1 1.6 0.1 30.1% (22-73) 32.3% (10-31) Nika Metskhvarishvili 7 10.4 4.1 2.9 1.0 1.1 47.5% (28-59) 21.7% (5-23) Jalen Bolden 7 8.6 5.3 0.4 0.7 0.4 55.8% (24-43) 33.3% (4-12) Tyreese Watson 7 7.9 1.7 0.9 1.1 0.0 45.7% (21-46) 38.5% (5-13) Savion Gallion 7 7.1 3.1 1.4 1.4 0.0 43.2% (16-37) 33.3% (7-21)

