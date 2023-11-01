Do you live and breathe all things UL Monroe? Then take off that ketchup-stained sweatshirt and put on some officially licensed gear -- like jerseys, T-shirts, and caps -- to show your support for the Warhawks. For additional details, including current team stats, continue reading.

Fanatics is your go-to spot to get UL Monroe Warhawks jerseys, hats, merchandise and so much more!

UL Monroe team leaders

Want to buy Tyreke Locure's jersey? Or another UL Monroe player's gear? Check out what's available at Fanatics.

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Tyreke Locure 6 10.8 5.5 3.0 1.5 0.2 Nika Metskhvarishvili 6 10.7 4.5 2.5 0.8 1.3 Jalen Bolden 6 8.3 5.7 0.5 0.8 0.3 Tyreese Watson 6 8.2 1.5 0.8 0.8 0.0 Savion Gallion 6 6.8 3.3 1.5 1.3 0.0 Jerry Ngopot 6 5.3 4.3 0.3 0.7 0.5 Makai Willis 6 5.0 3.5 0.8 0.2 0.2 AD Diedhiou 6 4.0 5.2 1.0 0.7 0.3 Devon Hancock 6 3.5 1.3 1.5 0.7 0.2 Jacob Wilson 6 2.3 0.8 1.7 0.0 0.0

UL Monroe season stats

This season, UL Monroe has won three games so far (3-3).

The Warhawks have a 2-1 record at home and a 1-2 record on the road.

UL Monroe's best win this season came on November 11 in a 74-64 victory against the Central Michigan Chippewas.

The Warhawks, in one game against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25 this season, carry a record of 0-1.

There are one game versus Top 25 teams left on UL Monroe's schedule in 2023-24.

Looking to bet on the Warhawks? Head to BetMGM to sign up now!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Upcoming UL Monroe games

Check out the Warhawks in person this season - head to Ticketmaster to find tickets today!

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tue, Dec 5 Champion Christian H 7:30 PM Tue, Dec 12 Sam Houston A 7:30 PM Thu, Dec 14 Lamar A 8:00 PM Mon, Dec 18 Jacksonville A 11:30 AM Sat, Dec 30 Appalachian State A 4:00 PM

Check out the Warhawks this season on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.