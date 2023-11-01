The Dallas Mavericks, with Tim Hardaway Jr., face the Chicago Bulls at 8:30 PM ET on Wednesday.

Hardaway, in his previous game (October 30 win against the Grizzlies), produced 21 points.

In this article, we dig into Hardaway's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Tim Hardaway Jr. Prop Bets vs. the Bulls

Points Prop: Over 16.5 (-105)

Over 16.5 (-105) Rebounds Prop: Over 3.5 (-133)

Over 3.5 (-133) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 3.5 (+138)

Bulls 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Bulls gave up 111.8 points per game last season, seventh in the league.

Conceding 43.3 rebounds per game last season, the Bulls were 15th in the league in that category.

The Bulls were the 22nd-ranked squad in the NBA in assists conceded per game last season, at 26.

The Bulls gave up 13.2 made 3-pointers per game last season, 29th in the league in that category.

Tim Hardaway Jr. vs. the Bulls

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/10/2022 22 12 1 0 2 0 0

