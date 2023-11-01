Wednesday will feature an NHL outing between the road favorite Dallas Stars (5-1-1, -125 on the moneyline to win) and the Calgary Flames (2-6-1, +105 moneyline odds) at 8:30 PM ET on ESPN+ and BSSWX.

Stars vs. Flames Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

When: Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSWX

ESPN+ and BSSWX Where: Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta

Stars vs. Flames Total and Moneyline

See the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

Stars Moneyline Flames Moneyline Total BetMGM -125 +105 6

Stars vs. Flames Betting Trends

Calgary has played five games this season that ended with over 6 goals.

The Stars have gone 5-1 this season when listed as a moneyline favorite.

The Flames have been an underdog in two games this season, going 0-2.

Dallas has won all five games when it played with moneyline odds of -125 or shorter.

Calgary has played with moneyline odds of +105 or longer in two games this season, and lost both.

