Having lost five in a row, the Calgary Flames welcome in the Dallas Stars on Wednesday, beginning at 8:30 PM ET.

Stars Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta

Stars vs Flames Additional Info

Stars Stats & Trends

The Stars have allowed 17 total goals (only 2.4 per game), ranking second in league play for the fewest goals against.

The Stars' 21 total goals (three per game) make them the 26th-ranked scoring team in the league.

On the defensive side, the Stars have given up 16 goals (2.3 per game) over those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 3.0 goals-per-game average (21 total) during that span.

Stars Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Wyatt Johnston 7 3 4 7 2 3 53.3% Joe Pavelski 7 3 3 6 6 3 49.2% Jamie Benn 7 2 4 6 2 5 53% Jason Robertson 7 1 5 6 5 9 - Roope Hintz 6 3 3 6 0 0 50%

Flames Stats & Trends

The Flames allow 3.7 goals per game (33 in total), 28th in the NHL.

The Flames have 19 goals this season (2.1 per game), 28th in the league.

Defensively, the Flames have given up 29 goals (3.2 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have scored 19 goals during that time.

Flames Key Players