How to Watch the Stars vs. Flames Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 1
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 2:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Having lost five in a row, the Calgary Flames welcome in the Dallas Stars on Wednesday, beginning at 8:30 PM ET.
Watch on ESPN+ and BSSWX as the Stars look to take down the Flames.
Stars Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSWX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta
Stars Stats & Trends
- The Stars have allowed 17 total goals (only 2.4 per game), ranking second in league play for the fewest goals against.
- The Stars' 21 total goals (three per game) make them the 26th-ranked scoring team in the league.
- On the defensive side, the Stars have given up 16 goals (2.3 per game) over those 10 outings.
- They are scoring at a 3.0 goals-per-game average (21 total) during that span.
Stars Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Wyatt Johnston
|7
|3
|4
|7
|2
|3
|53.3%
|Joe Pavelski
|7
|3
|3
|6
|6
|3
|49.2%
|Jamie Benn
|7
|2
|4
|6
|2
|5
|53%
|Jason Robertson
|7
|1
|5
|6
|5
|9
|-
|Roope Hintz
|6
|3
|3
|6
|0
|0
|50%
Flames Stats & Trends
- The Flames allow 3.7 goals per game (33 in total), 28th in the NHL.
- The Flames have 19 goals this season (2.1 per game), 28th in the league.
- Defensively, the Flames have given up 29 goals (3.2 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They have scored 19 goals during that time.
Flames Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Elias Lindholm
|9
|2
|4
|6
|3
|1
|57.9%
|Andrew Mangiapane
|9
|3
|3
|6
|3
|1
|-
|Jonathan Huberdeau
|9
|2
|3
|5
|4
|3
|100%
|Noah Hanifin
|9
|0
|4
|4
|5
|4
|-
|Adam Ruzicka
|7
|2
|2
|4
|1
|0
|64.3%
