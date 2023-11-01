The Southern Jaguars (2-6) will be at home against the SE Louisiana Lions on Saturday, December 9 (tipping off at 6:30 PM ET), as their 2023-24 men's college basketball campaign continues.

Upcoming Southern games

Southern's next matchup information

Opponent: SE Louisiana Lions

SE Louisiana Lions Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

December 9, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET Location: F. G. Clark Center

F. G. Clark Center Broadcast: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Top Southern players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Tai'Reon Joseph 8 19.0 3.3 1.6 1.6 0.1 43.1% (62-144) 22.6% (14-62) Brandon Davis 8 9.5 3.6 1.4 0.8 0.1 41.3% (26-63) 38.9% (14-36) Jordan Johnson 8 6.0 1.1 0.1 0.6 0.1 53.3% (16-30) 53.6% (15-28) Jaronn Wilkens 8 5.8 3.3 0.3 0.6 0.0 51.4% (19-37) 20.0% (2-10) Tidjiane Dioumassi 8 5.5 3.1 3.9 2.1 0.3 33.3% (17-51) 28.6% (2-7)

