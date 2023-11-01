The SE Louisiana Lions (2-6) will be on the road against the the Southern Jaguars on Saturday, December 9 (tipping off at 6:30 PM ET), as their 2023-24 men's college hoops season rolls on.

Upcoming SE Louisiana games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sat, Dec 9 Southern A 6:30 PM
Tue, Dec 12 Louisiana Tech A 7:00 PM
Sat, Dec 16 Murray State A 4:00 PM
Wed, Dec 20 Grambling H 7:00 PM
Sat, Dec 30 Loyola-New Orleans H 3:00 PM
Sat, Jan 6 New Orleans A 5:00 PM
Mon, Jan 8 Nicholls State A 7:30 PM
Sat, Jan 13 McNeese A 5:00 PM
Mon, Jan 15 Texas A&M-CC H 7:00 PM
Sat, Jan 20 Texas A&M-Commerce H 4:30 PM
Mon, Jan 22 Northwestern State H 7:00 PM
Sat, Jan 27 Lamar A 7:00 PM
Mon, Jan 29 Houston Christian A 8:00 PM
Sat, Feb 3 McNeese H 4:30 PM
Mon, Feb 5 Incarnate Word H 7:00 PM

SE Louisiana's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Southern Jaguars
  • Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
  • Location: F. G. Clark Center
  • Broadcast: ESPN+
  • Broadcast: ESPN+

Top SE Louisiana players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Roger McFarlane 8 14.6 6.3 1.4 1.1 0.0 40.8% (42-103) 34.9% (15-43)
Nick Caldwell 8 12.3 5.0 0.5 1.0 0.9 52.1% (37-71) 36.8% (7-19)
Alec Woodard 8 9.1 4.0 1.4 1.4 0.0 48.3% (29-60) 37.5% (9-24)
Roscoe Eastmond 8 7.8 2.1 4.6 1.3 0.0 43.1% (25-58) 35.3% (6-17)
Brody Rowbury 7 7.4 4.4 0.6 0.7 0.0 44.1% (15-34) -

