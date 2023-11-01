Don't be a half-hearted fan of the SE Louisiana Lions. Go all in and show your team pride with officially licensed gear like jerseys, T-shirts, hats, and more. Additional details, along with current team stats, can be found below.

SE Louisiana team leaders

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Roger McFarlane 7 15.0 6.0 1.6 1.0 0.0 Nick Caldwell 7 11.4 4.6 0.4 0.9 0.9 Alec Woodard 7 9.1 4.0 1.4 1.3 0.0 Roscoe Eastmond 7 7.4 2.0 4.6 1.3 0.0 Brody Rowbury 6 7.8 5.0 0.7 0.8 0.0 Avery Wilson 7 6.4 1.7 1.4 1.1 0.3 Kam Burton 7 5.7 1.4 0.7 0.1 0.0 Carlos Paez 7 5.4 2.4 3.4 1.0 0.0 Dylan Canoville 7 3.6 2.4 0.0 0.7 0.0 Anthony Bittar 7 1.7 1.0 1.0 0.1 0.0

SE Louisiana season stats

SE Louisiana has just two wins (2-5) this season.

The Lions are 2-0 at home, 0-3 on the road and 0-2 in neutral-site games this year.

SE Louisiana has no victories versus Division 1 opponents this season.

The Lions are winless this season in one game against Top 25 teams.

There are no games against Top 25 teams remaining on SE Louisiana's schedule in 2023-24.

Upcoming SE Louisiana games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Fri, Dec 1 LSU A 8:00 PM Sat, Dec 9 Southern A 6:30 PM Tue, Dec 12 Louisiana Tech A 7:00 PM Sat, Dec 16 Murray State A 4:00 PM Wed, Dec 20 Grambling H 7:00 PM

