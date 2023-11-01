Corey Seager rides a two-game homer streak into the Texas Rangers' (90-72) game against the Arizona Diamondbacks (84-78) at 8:03 PM ET on Wednesday, at Chase Field.

The Diamondbacks will give the nod to Zac Gallen (17-9, 3.47 ERA) versus the Rangers and Nathan Eovaldi (12-5, 3.63 ERA).

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rangers vs. Diamondbacks Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, November 1, 2023

Wednesday, November 1, 2023 Time: 8:03 PM ET

8:03 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Chase Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Gallen - ARI (17-9, 3.47 ERA) vs Eovaldi - TEX (12-5, 3.63 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Nathan Eovaldi

Eovaldi (12-5 with a 3.63 ERA and 132 strikeouts in 144 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rangers, his 26th of the season.

In his last time out on Saturday, the righty threw 4 2/3 innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, allowing five earned runs while surrendering six hits.

In 25 games this season, the 33-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.63, with 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .225 against him.

Eovaldi has 11 quality starts under his belt this year.

Eovaldi will try to pick up his 22nd matchup of five or more innings pitched this season. He's averaging 5.8 innings per appearance.

In eight of his appearances this season he did not surrender an earned run.

Nathan Eovaldi vs. Diamondbacks

He meets a Diamondbacks offense that ranks 14th in the league with 746 total runs scored while batting .250 as a squad. His opponent has a collective .408 slugging percentage (17th in MLB play) and has hit a total of 166 home runs (22nd in the league).

In 4 2/3 innings over one appearance against the Diamondbacks this season, Eovaldi has a 9.64 ERA and a 1.5 WHIP while his opponents are hitting .300.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Zac Gallen

The Diamondbacks' Gallen (17-9) will make his 35th start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Saturday, when he tossed five innings while giving up three earned runs on four hits in a matchup with the Texas Rangers.

The 28-year-old has an ERA of 3.47, a 4.68 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.119 in 34 games this season.

In 34 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in 20 of them.

Gallen will look to finish five or more innings for the 30th start in a row.

He has eight appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 34 chances this season.

The 28-year-old's 3.47 ERA ranks 16th, 1.119 WHIP ranks 12th, and 9.4 K/9 ranks 17th among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign.

Zac Gallen vs. Rangers

The Rangers rank second in MLB with a .263 batting average this season. They have a team slugging percentage that ranks third in the league (.452) and 233 home runs.

The Rangers have gone 18-for-63 with five doubles, a home run and seven RBI in three games against the right-hander this season.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.