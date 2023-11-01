Pelicans vs. Thunder: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Oklahoma City Thunder (3-1) square off against the New Orleans Pelicans (2-1) as 3.5-point favorites on Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN, BSOK, and BSNO. The matchup's point total is set at 225.5.
Pelicans vs. Thunder Odds & Info
- When: Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
- TV: ESPN, BSOK, and BSNO
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Thunder
|-3.5
|225.5
Pelicans Betting Records & Stats
- New Orleans played 44 games last season that had more than 225.5 combined points scored.
- Last season, Pelicans games resulted in an average scoring total of 226.8, which is 1.3 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.
- The Pelicans won 40 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 42 times.
- New Orleans was underdogs 41 times last season and won 15, or 36.6%, of those games.
- Last season, the Pelicans won three of their 21 games, or 14.3%, when they were an underdog by at least +125 on the moneyline.
- The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 44.4% chance of a victory for New Orleans.
Pelicans vs Thunder Additional Info
Additional Pelicans Insights & Trends
- The Pelicans' winning percentage against the spread at home last season was .561 (23-18-0). Away, it was .415 (17-24-0).
- In terms of the over/under, New Orleans' games finished over 18 of 41 times at home (43.9%) and 20 of 41 away (48.8%) last season.
- The Pelicans scored 114.4 points per game last season, only two fewer points than the 116.4 the Thunder conceded.
- New Orleans went 26-8 versus the spread and 27-7 overall when scoring more than 116.4 points last season.
Pelicans vs. Thunder Point Insights (Last Season)
|Pelicans
|Thunder
|114.4
|117.5
|15
|5
|26-8
|35-17
|27-7
|31-22
|112.5
|116.4
|8
|19
|36-17
|29-8
|37-16
|28-9
