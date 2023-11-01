Pelicans vs. Thunder November 1 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 11:17 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Wednesday, November 1, 2023, the Oklahoma City Thunder (1-0) face the New Orleans Pelicans (1-0) at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN, BSOK, and BSNO.
Pelicans vs. Thunder Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 1
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN, BSOK, BSNO
Pelicans Players to Watch
- CJ McCollum averaged 20.9 points, 4.4 rebounds and 5.7 assists last season, shooting 43.7% from the field and 38.8% from beyond the arc, with 2.8 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Jonas Valanciunas' numbers last season were 14.1 points, 10.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest, shooting 54.7% from the floor.
- Brandon Ingram put up 24.7 points, 5.5 rebounds and 5.8 assists. Defensively, he posted 0.7 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
- Herbert Jones collected 9.8 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.5 assists, shooting 46.9% from the field.
- Zion Williamson posted 26 points, 7 boards and 4.6 assists. At the other end, he posted 1.1 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.
Thunder Players to Watch
- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander posted 31.4 points, 4.8 boards and 5.5 assists last season.
- Last season, Josh Giddey recorded an average of 16.6 points, 7.9 boards and 6.2 assists per game.
- Jalen Williams recorded 14.1 points, 4.5 boards and 3.3 assists. He sank 52.1% of his shots from the floor and 35.6% from 3-point range, with 1 treys per contest.
- Luguentz Dort put up 13.7 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game, plus 1 steal and 0.3 blocks.
- Isaiah Joe recorded 9.5 points, 2.4 boards and 1.2 assists per contest, plus 0.7 steals and 0.1 blocks.
Pelicans vs. Thunder Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Thunder
|Pelicans
|117.5
|Points Avg.
|114.4
|116.4
|Points Allowed Avg.
|112.5
|46.5%
|Field Goal %
|48%
|35.6%
|Three Point %
|36.4%
