On Wednesday, November 1, 2023, the Oklahoma City Thunder (1-0) face the New Orleans Pelicans (1-0) at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN, BSOK, and BSNO.

Pelicans vs. Thunder Game Information

Pelicans Players to Watch

CJ McCollum averaged 20.9 points, 4.4 rebounds and 5.7 assists last season, shooting 43.7% from the field and 38.8% from beyond the arc, with 2.8 made 3-pointers per contest.

Jonas Valanciunas' numbers last season were 14.1 points, 10.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest, shooting 54.7% from the floor.

Brandon Ingram put up 24.7 points, 5.5 rebounds and 5.8 assists. Defensively, he posted 0.7 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Herbert Jones collected 9.8 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.5 assists, shooting 46.9% from the field.

Zion Williamson posted 26 points, 7 boards and 4.6 assists. At the other end, he posted 1.1 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Thunder Players to Watch

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander posted 31.4 points, 4.8 boards and 5.5 assists last season.

Last season, Josh Giddey recorded an average of 16.6 points, 7.9 boards and 6.2 assists per game.

Jalen Williams recorded 14.1 points, 4.5 boards and 3.3 assists. He sank 52.1% of his shots from the floor and 35.6% from 3-point range, with 1 treys per contest.

Luguentz Dort put up 13.7 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game, plus 1 steal and 0.3 blocks.

Isaiah Joe recorded 9.5 points, 2.4 boards and 1.2 assists per contest, plus 0.7 steals and 0.1 blocks.

Pelicans vs. Thunder Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Thunder Pelicans 117.5 Points Avg. 114.4 116.4 Points Allowed Avg. 112.5 46.5% Field Goal % 48% 35.6% Three Point % 36.4%

