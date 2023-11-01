Nicholls State (3-6) will continue its 2023-24 men's college basketball season on Saturday, December 9 at 4:00 PM ET, at home against the Elizabeth City State Vikings.

Upcoming Nicholls State games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sat, Dec 9 Elizabeth City State H 4:00 PM
Tue, Dec 19 Maryland A 8:30 PM
Fri, Dec 22 Towson A 4:00 PM
Sat, Jan 6 Houston Christian A 4:30 PM
Mon, Jan 8 SE Louisiana H 7:30 PM
Sat, Jan 13 Lamar H 4:00 PM
Mon, Jan 15 New Orleans H 7:30 PM
Sat, Jan 20 Texas A&M-CC A 4:30 PM
Mon, Jan 22 Incarnate Word A 7:30 PM
Sat, Jan 27 Texas A&M-Commerce A 2:00 PM
Sat, Feb 3 Houston Christian H 4:00 PM
Mon, Feb 5 Northwestern State H 7:30 PM
Sat, Feb 10 Lamar A 7:00 PM
Mon, Feb 12 Texas A&M-CC H 7:30 PM
Sat, Feb 17 McNeese H 4:00 PM

Nicholls State's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Elizabeth City State Vikings
  • Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Location: Stopher Gym
  • Broadcast: ESPN+
  • Broadcast: ESPN+

Top Nicholls State players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Jamal West 9 16.7 7.8 3.1 0.8 1.8 52.0% (51-98) 42.9% (3-7)
Jalen White 9 11.7 2.6 0.4 1.7 0.2 46.6% (34-73) 43.1% (28-65)
Robert Brown III 9 10.7 4.0 1.9 1.3 0.1 34.4% (32-93) 26.4% (14-53)
Diante Smith 7 12.1 5.6 2.1 2.3 0.3 38.2% (29-76) 37.5% (15-40)
Micah Thomas 7 8.7 1.6 1.1 0.1 0.0 38.2% (21-55) 42.1% (8-19)

