Just because you're relaxing on the sofa watching the Nicholls game doesn't mean you can't look good doing it. Show your support for the Colonels with officially licensed gear like jerseys, hoodies, hats, and more. Details can be found below.

Fanatics is your go-to spot to get Nicholls Colonels jerseys, hats, merchandise and so much more!

Nicholls team leaders

Want to buy Lexi Alexander's jersey? Or another Nicholls player's gear? Check out what's available at Fanatics.

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Lexi Alexander 8 11.6 5.8 1.8 1.8 0.5 Britiya Curtis 8 9.6 4.6 1.8 1.6 0.0 Kyla Hamilton 8 9.5 3.9 2.5 1.9 0.1 Deonna Brister 8 8.4 3.8 1.4 1.6 0.0 Ashley Malone 8 8.3 1.8 0.1 1.4 0.0 Betzalys Delgado 8 6.3 5.9 4.5 1.6 0.4 Daelyn Craig 8 4.6 3.5 1.0 0.4 0.3 Traya Bruce 5 7.8 0.6 1.3 1.0 0.3 Violette Skipworth 7 3.1 2.4 0.7 0.3 0.1 Kate Manley 5 2.6 0.8 0.2 0.2 0.6

Nicholls season stats

Nicholls has a 5-3 record on the season so far.

The Colonels are unbeaten at home (3-0) and 1-3 on the road, while going 1-0 in neutral-site games this year.

In its best victory of the season, Nicholls beat the Tulane Green Wave in a 69-66 win on November 8.

The Colonels have played no games against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25 this season.

There are 22 games remaining on Nicholls' schedule in 2023-24, and none are against teams currently residing in the Top 25.

Looking to bet on the Colonels? Head to BetMGM to sign up now!

Upcoming Nicholls games

Check out the Colonels in person this season - head to Ticketmaster to find tickets today!

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Thu, Nov 30 Alcorn State A 7:00 PM Mon, Dec 4 South Alabama A 8:00 PM Sat, Dec 9 UAB H 2:00 PM Wed, Dec 20 Grambling A 1:00 PM Thu, Jan 4 SE Louisiana H 7:30 PM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Take a look at these promo codes and make your bets on Nicholls this season.

Check out the Colonels this season on Fubo and ESPN+!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.