The New Orleans Privateers women (1-7) will next be in action on the road against the UCF Knights, on Monday, December 11 at 11:00 AM ET.

Upcoming New Orleans games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Mon, Dec 11 UCF A 11:00 AM
Mon, Dec 18 Tarleton State H 12:00 PM
Wed, Dec 20 Alcorn State A 1:00 PM
Thu, Jan 4 Texas A&M-Commerce H 7:30 PM
Sat, Jan 6 SE Louisiana H 3:00 PM
Thu, Jan 11 Nicholls A 7:30 PM
Sat, Jan 13 Texas A&M-CC H 3:00 PM
Thu, Jan 18 Houston Christian A 7:00 PM
Sat, Jan 20 Northwestern State H 3:00 PM
Thu, Jan 25 Lamar A 8:00 PM
Sat, Jan 27 McNeese A 2:00 PM
Thu, Feb 1 Houston Christian H 7:30 PM
Sat, Feb 3 Incarnate Word H 3:00 PM
Thu, Feb 8 Northwestern State A 7:30 PM
Sat, Feb 10 Texas A&M-Commerce A 4:30 PM

New Orleans' next matchup information

  • Opponent: UCF Knights
  • Day/Time: December 11, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET
  • Location: Addition Financial Arena

Top New Orleans players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Dee Dee Pryor 7 12.6 3.6 2.0 2.0 0.0 32.3% (30-93) 22.7% (5-22)
Justice Ross 8 9.3 3.6 1.1 0.8 0.8 32.0% (24-75) 36.8% (7-19)
Jayla Kimbrough 8 8.6 3.9 0.6 0.4 0.4 41.4% (24-58) 22.2% (2-9)
Alexis Calderon 8 7.9 3.0 1.6 2.3 0.4 37.0% (27-73) 26.9% (7-26)
Nahja Scott 8 5.0 3.9 0.0 0.4 0.1 26.7% (16-60) 0.0% (0-2)

