New Orleans team leaders

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Jordan Johnson 6 23.3 3.0 4.2 2.0 0.0 Khaleb Wilson-Rouse 6 10.3 2.7 2.0 2.3 0.2 Jamond Vincent 6 7.7 6.0 1.8 1.0 0.8 Carlos Hart 6 6.5 3.2 0.8 0.8 0.2 Jah Short 6 5.5 3.0 0.7 1.0 0.0 Mason Jones 6 5.5 1.2 0.8 1.3 0.2 Tyson Jackson 4 8.0 4.8 1.3 0.5 0.5 Omarion Henry 6 5.0 1.5 0.5 0.5 0.3 D'Ante Bell 6 4.5 4.7 0.5 0.5 0.3 James Glisson III 6 4.3 3.0 0.3 0.5 0.3

New Orleans season stats

This season, New Orleans has put together a 3-3 record so far.

The Privateers are unbeaten at home (2-0) and 1-2 on the road, while going 0-1 in neutral-site games this year.

New Orleans' signature victory this season came against the Central Arkansas Sugar Bears, a team ranked outside the top 100 (No. 360) in the RPI. New Orleans secured the 79-74 win on the road on November 26.

The Privateers have played no games against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25 this season.

Of New Orleans' 25 remaining games, none are against current members of the AP's Top 25.

Upcoming New Orleans games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Thu, Nov 30 Minnesota A 7:00 PM Tue, Dec 5 Belhaven H 7:30 PM Sat, Dec 9 San Jose State A 5:00 PM Mon, Dec 11 San Francisco A 10:00 PM Thu, Dec 14 Birmingham-Southern H 7:30 PM

