The Dallas Mavericks (3-0) will be monitoring just one player on the injury report ahead of their Wednesday, November 1 game against the Chicago Bulls (2-2) at American Airlines Center, which tips at 8:30 PM ET.

Dallas Mavericks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Kyrie Irving PG Out Foot 19.5 4.5 6.0

Chicago Bulls Injury Report Today

Bulls Injuries: Lonzo Ball: Out For Season (Knee)

Mavericks vs. Bulls Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas TV: BSSW and NBCS-CHI

