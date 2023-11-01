Mavericks vs. Bulls Injury Report Today - November 1
The Dallas Mavericks (3-0) will be monitoring just one player on the injury report ahead of their Wednesday, November 1 game against the Chicago Bulls (2-2) at American Airlines Center, which tips at 8:30 PM ET.
Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Dallas Mavericks Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Kyrie Irving
|PG
|Out
|Foot
|19.5
|4.5
|6.0
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Chicago Bulls Injury Report Today
Bulls Injuries: Lonzo Ball: Out For Season (Knee)
Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.
Mavericks vs. Bulls Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
- TV: BSSW and NBCS-CHI
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.