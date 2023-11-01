Mavericks vs. Bulls: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Dallas Mavericks (3-0) are 5.5-point favorites as they try to continue a three-game winning streak when they host the Chicago Bulls (2-2) on Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at American Airlines Center. The contest airs at 8:30 PM ET on BSSW and NBCS-CHI. The matchup's point total is 225.5.
Mavericks vs. Bulls Odds & Info
- When: Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
- TV: BSSW and NBCS-CHI
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Mavericks
|-5.5
|225.5
Mavericks Betting Records & Stats
- In 45 games last season, Dallas and its opponents scored more than 225.5 total points.
- The average number of points in Dallas' matchups last season was 228.4, which is 2.9 more points than the over/under for this game.
- Dallas won 30 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 51 times.
- Dallas won 56.6% of the games last season in which it was the moneyline favorite (30-23).
- The Mavericks had a 20-12 record last year (winning 62.5% of their games) when they played as a moneyline favorite of -225 or shorter.
- The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Mavericks a 69.2% chance to win.
Mavericks vs Bulls Additional Info
Additional Mavericks Insights & Trends
- When playing at home last season, the Mavericks sported a worse record against the spread (13-28-0) compared to their ATS record on the road (17-23-0).
- When it came to point totals, the Mavericks hit the over more often at home last season, as they exceeded the total 25 times in 41 opportunities (61%). In away games, they hit the over 19 times in 41 opportunities (46.3%).
- Last season the Mavericks scored 114.2 points per game, only 2.4 more than the 111.8 the Bulls conceded.
- Dallas went 22-23 versus the spread and 27-18 overall when scoring more than 111.8 points.
Mavericks vs. Bulls Point Insights (Last Season)
|Mavericks
|Bulls
|114.2
|113.1
|16
|22
|22-23
|28-9
|27-18
|28-9
|114.1
|111.8
|16
|7
|17-25
|34-15
|23-19
|32-17
