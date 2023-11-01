Mavericks vs. Bulls November 1 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 11:17 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Dallas Mavericks (1-0) square off against the Chicago Bulls (0-1) at 8:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 1, 2023. The matchup airs on BSSW and NBCS-CHI.
Mavericks vs. Bulls Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 1
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV: BSSW, NBCS-CHI
Mavericks Players to Watch
- Per game, Luka Doncic put up points, 8.6 boards and 8 assists last year. He also put up 1.4 steals and 0.5 blocks.
- Kyrie Irving recorded 27.1 points, 5.1 boards and 5.3 assists. He made 48.6% of his shots from the floor and 37.4% from beyond the arc, with 3.3 treys per contest.
- Tim Hardaway Jr.'s stats last season included 14.4 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game. He made 40.1% of his shots from the field and 38.5% from 3-point range, with an average of 3 treys (seventh in league).
- Grant Williams recorded 8.1 points, 4.6 boards and 1.7 assists per contest, plus 0.5 steals and 0.4 blocks.
- Dwight Powell put up 6.7 points, 4.1 rebounds and 0.9 assists. He made 73.2% of his shots from the field.
Bulls Players to Watch
- Nikola Vucevic averaged 17.6 points, 3.2 assists and 11 boards last season.
- DeMar DeRozan's numbers last season were 24.5 points, 4.6 boards and 5.1 assists per contest, shooting 50.4% from the floor.
- Zach LaVine recorded 24.8 points last season, plus 4.2 assists and 4.5 rebounds.
- Patrick Williams averaged 10.2 points, 1.2 assists and 4 boards.
- Torrey Craig's stats last season were 7.4 points, 5.4 boards and 1.5 assists per game, shooting 45.6% from the floor and 39.5% from downtown, with an average of 1.3 made treys.
Mavericks vs. Bulls Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Mavericks
|Bulls
|114.2
|Points Avg.
|113.1
|114.1
|Points Allowed Avg.
|111.8
|47.5%
|Field Goal %
|49%
|37.1%
|Three Point %
|36.1%
