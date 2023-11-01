The Dallas Mavericks (1-0) square off against the Chicago Bulls (0-1) at 8:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 1, 2023. The matchup airs on BSSW and NBCS-CHI.

Mavericks vs. Bulls Game Information

Mavericks Players to Watch

Per game, Luka Doncic put up points, 8.6 boards and 8 assists last year. He also put up 1.4 steals and 0.5 blocks.

Kyrie Irving recorded 27.1 points, 5.1 boards and 5.3 assists. He made 48.6% of his shots from the floor and 37.4% from beyond the arc, with 3.3 treys per contest.

Tim Hardaway Jr.'s stats last season included 14.4 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game. He made 40.1% of his shots from the field and 38.5% from 3-point range, with an average of 3 treys (seventh in league).

Grant Williams recorded 8.1 points, 4.6 boards and 1.7 assists per contest, plus 0.5 steals and 0.4 blocks.

Dwight Powell put up 6.7 points, 4.1 rebounds and 0.9 assists. He made 73.2% of his shots from the field.

Bulls Players to Watch

Nikola Vucevic averaged 17.6 points, 3.2 assists and 11 boards last season.

DeMar DeRozan's numbers last season were 24.5 points, 4.6 boards and 5.1 assists per contest, shooting 50.4% from the floor.

Zach LaVine recorded 24.8 points last season, plus 4.2 assists and 4.5 rebounds.

Patrick Williams averaged 10.2 points, 1.2 assists and 4 boards.

Torrey Craig's stats last season were 7.4 points, 5.4 boards and 1.5 assists per game, shooting 45.6% from the floor and 39.5% from downtown, with an average of 1.3 made treys.

Mavericks vs. Bulls Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Mavericks Bulls 114.2 Points Avg. 113.1 114.1 Points Allowed Avg. 111.8 47.5% Field Goal % 49% 37.1% Three Point % 36.1%

