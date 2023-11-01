The Dallas Stars, with Matt Duchene, are in action Wednesday versus the Calgary Flames at Scotiabank Saddledome, with the puck dropping at 8:30 PM ET. Thinking about a wager on Duchene in the Stars-Flames matchup? Use our stats and information below.

Matt Duchene vs. Flames Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSWX

ESPN+ and BSSWX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -105)

0.5 points (Over odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +195)

Duchene Season Stats Insights

Duchene has averaged 17:22 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of 0).

In one of seven games this season, Duchene has scored a goal, but has not finished a game with two or more.

Duchene has a point in three games this season through seven games played, but none of those games resulted in a multi-point effort.

Duchene has an assist in two of seven games, but hasn't registered more than one in any game this season.

Duchene's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 51.2% that he hits the over.

There is an implied probability of 33.9% of Duchene going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Duchene Stats vs. the Flames

The Flames are 28th in goals allowed, conceding 33 total goals (3.7 per game) in the NHL.

The team's -14 goal differential ranks 31st in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Calgary 7 Games 3 3 Points 3 1 Goals 1 2 Assists 2

