The Texas Rangers and Marcus Semien (.364 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starter Zac Gallen and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, Wednesday at 8:03 PM ET. The Rangers own a 3-1 series lead entering into Game 5 of the World Series.

In his last game, he collected two extra-base hits (2-for-5 with a triple, a home run and five RBI) against the Diamondbacks.

Marcus Semien Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Wednesday, November 1, 2023

Wednesday, November 1, 2023 Game Time: 8:03 PM ET

Stadium: Chase Field

Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen

TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)

Explore More About This Game

Marcus Semien At The Plate

Semien has an OPS of .826, fueled by an OBP of .348 and a team-best slugging percentage of .478 this season.

He ranks 28th in batting average, 39th in on base percentage, and 32nd in slugging among qualifying hitters in baseball.

Semien will look to extend his six-game hitting streak. He's batting .250 with one homer in his last games.

Semien has picked up a hit in 73.0% of his 178 games this year, with more than one hit in 32.0% of those games.

Looking at the 178 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in 27 of them (15.2%), and in 3.9% of his trips to the dish.

Semien has picked up an RBI in 71 games this year (39.9%), with more than one RBI in 23 of them (12.9%).

In 100 of 178 games this season, he has scored, and 24 of those games included multiple runs.

Marcus Semien Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 81 GP 81 .292 AVG .261 .360 OBP .337 .535 SLG .422 42 XBH 31 18 HR 11 54 RBI 46 43/35 K/BB 67/37 9 SB 5

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings