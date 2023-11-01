Don't be a half-hearted fan of the LSU Tigers. Go all in and show your team pride with officially licensed gear like jerseys, T-shirts, caps, and more. More details, along with current team stats for the women's team, can be found below.

Fanatics is your go-to spot to get LSU Tigers jerseys, hats, merchandise and so much more!

LSU team leaders

Want to buy Aneesah Morrow's jersey? Or another LSU player's gear? Check out what's available at Fanatics.

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Aneesah Morrow 8 18.1 7.6 1.3 3.5 1.4 Mikaylah Williams 8 17.5 3.9 2.3 0.9 0.3 Hailey Van Lith 8 12.9 2.1 5.0 1.5 0.5 Sa'Myah Smith 7 11.7 7.6 0.9 0.3 1.6 Flau'jae Johnson 7 11.4 7.4 2.0 2.4 0.7 Angel Reese 4 17.0 10.3 1.5 1.0 0.8 Last-Tear Poa 8 6.4 2.5 3.4 1.5 0.4 Aalyah Del Rosario 8 5.3 2.6 0.3 0.6 0.6 Janae Kent 8 2.8 0.6 0.9 0.4 0.1 Amani Bartlett 6 1.5 1.8 0.0 0.2 0.2

LSU season stats

LSU has won seven games so far this season (7-1).

The Tigers are 4-0 at home, 1-0 on the road and 2-1 in neutral-site games this year.

LSU beat the Virginia Cavaliers (No. 59-ranked in the RPI rankings) in a 76-73 win on November 25 -- its best win of the season.

The Tigers have played one game this season against Top 25 teams. That has resulted in a winless record of 0-1 in those contests.

LSU has five games remaining versus teams currently ranked in the Top 25.

Looking to bet on the Tigers? Head to BetMGM to sign up now!

Upcoming LSU games

Check out the Tigers in person this season - head to Ticketmaster to find tickets today!

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Thu, Nov 30 Virginia Tech H 9:00 PM Sun, Dec 10 Louisiana H 3:00 PM Tue, Dec 12 McNeese H 8:00 PM Sun, Dec 17 Northwestern State H 3:00 PM Wed, Dec 20 Coppin State A 6:00 PM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Take a look at these promo codes and make your bets on LSU this season.

Check out the Tigers this season on Fubo and ESPN+!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.