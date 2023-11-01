The LSU Tigers (5-3) will be at home against the Kansas State Wildcats on Saturday, December 9 (starting at 1:30 PM ET), as their 2023-24 men's college basketball season continues.

Upcoming LSU games

LSU's next matchup information

Opponent: Kansas State Wildcats

Kansas State Wildcats Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET

December 9, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET Location: Pete Maravich Assembly Center

Pete Maravich Assembly Center Broadcast: SEC Network

Top LSU players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Will Baker 8 14.9 5.8 0.9 0.6 0.9 55.3% (42-76) 46.2% (6-13) Jordan Wright 8 12.5 5.3 1.6 2.1 0.3 34.8% (31-89) 31.6% (12-38) Jalen Reed 8 9.6 5.9 1.6 0.4 1.4 56.3% (27-48) 20.0% (1-5) Tyrell Ward 8 9.5 2.5 0.9 1.4 0.4 42.3% (22-52) 40.0% (12-30) Mike Williams III 8 7.1 1.9 1.6 2.0 0.1 45.5% (20-44) 23.5% (4-17)

