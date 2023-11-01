Don't be a fickle fan of the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs. Go all in and show your team pride with officially licensed gear like jerseys, T-shirts, hats, and more. Additional details, along with current team stats, can be found below.

Louisiana Tech team leaders

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Isaiah Crawford 7 15.6 5.4 2.3 2.1 1.0 Jaylin Henderson 7 10.6 2.4 1.3 0.7 0.1 Daniel Batcho 5 13.0 10.0 0.6 0.4 1.6 Tahlik Chavez 7 8.3 1.6 1.3 0.9 0.0 Dravon Mangum 7 7.3 5.4 1.3 1.3 0.6 Devin Ree 6 8.2 2.0 0.3 1.2 0.0 Sean Newman Jr. 7 6.4 2.9 4.9 1.1 0.1 Tyler Henry 7 4.6 2.7 0.6 0.6 0.0 Will Allen 7 3.0 3.3 0.3 0.6 0.6 Jordan Crawford 6 3.3 1.8 1.5 0.5 0.2

Louisiana Tech season stats

Louisiana Tech has five wins so far this season (5-2).

The Bulldogs are a perfect 4-0 at home while going 1-2 on the road this year.

The Bulldogs, in two games against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25 this season, sport a record of 0-2.

Louisiana Tech has 24 games left in the regular season, none versus Top 25-ranked opponents.

Upcoming Louisiana Tech games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Sat, Dec 2 Nicholls State H 3:00 PM Tue, Dec 5 SFA A 7:30 PM Sat, Dec 9 Louisiana H 3:00 PM Tue, Dec 12 SE Louisiana H 7:00 PM Sat, Dec 16 Saint Louis A 8:00 PM

