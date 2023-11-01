Louisiana's 2023-24 men's college basketball season resumes (the Ragin' Cajuns are currently 5-3) on Saturday, December 9 at 3:00 PM ET, away versus the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs.

Upcoming Louisiana games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sat, Dec 9 Louisiana Tech A 3:00 PM
Wed, Dec 13 Eastern Kentucky H 8:30 PM
Sun, Dec 17 McNeese A 4:00 PM
Fri, Dec 22 Rice A 8:00 PM
Sat, Dec 30 Marshall A 4:00 PM
Thu, Jan 4 James Madison H 8:00 PM
Sat, Jan 6 Coastal Carolina H 8:00 PM
Wed, Jan 10 Troy A 8:30 PM
Sat, Jan 13 Arkansas State A 3:30 PM
Wed, Jan 17 Texas State A 8:00 PM
Sat, Jan 20 South Alabama A 4:00 PM
Thu, Jan 25 Arkansas State H 8:30 PM
Sat, Jan 27 Texas State H 8:00 PM
Wed, Jan 31 UL Monroe H 8:00 PM
Sat, Feb 3 South Alabama H 8:00 PM

Louisiana's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Louisiana Tech Bulldogs
  • Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
  • Location: Thomas Assembly Center
  • Broadcast: ESPN+
  • Broadcast: ESPN+

Top Louisiana players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Kobe Julien 8 19.9 3.8 1.8 1.9 1.0 48.6% (54-111) 45.2% (19-42)
Joe Charles 8 11.9 8.8 1.4 1.4 1.3 47.4% (37-78) 39.4% (13-33)
Themus Fulks 7 11.3 2.6 4.7 0.7 0.0 46.9% (30-64) 45.5% (5-11)
Kentrell Garnett 8 9.6 2.1 1.6 1.4 0.1 44.4% (28-63) 41.3% (19-46)
Hosana Kitenge 8 7.8 4.4 1.1 1.4 0.5 58.1% (25-43) -

