Jamie Benn will be among those on the ice Wednesday when his Dallas Stars meet the Calgary Flames at Scotiabank Saddledome. Prop bets for Benn in that upcoming Stars-Flames game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Jamie Benn vs. Flames Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSWX

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -105)

0.5 points (Over odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +175)

Benn Season Stats Insights

In 7 games this season, Benn has a plus-minus of +1, while averaging 15:05 on the ice per game.

Benn has twice scored a goal in a game this season in seven games played, but has yet to post a multi-goal contest.

Benn has a point in four of seven games this season, with multiple points in two of them.

Benn has posted an assist in a game three times this season in seven games played, including multiple assists once.

Benn's implied probability to go over his point total is 51.2% based on the odds.

Benn has an implied probability of 36.4% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Benn Stats vs. the Flames

The Flames are 28th in goals allowed, giving up 33 total goals (3.7 per game) in the league.

The team has the league's 31st-ranked goal differential (-14).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Calgary 7 Games 3 6 Points 5 2 Goals 2 4 Assists 3

